COVID-19 Solidarity Fund to wrap up operations by September

CAPE TOWN - The Solidarity Fund created to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic will wrap up operations by September.

The initiative was announced by President Cyril Ramphosa in March 2020.

Its mandate was to mobilise and coordinate efforts and resources to buffer the impact of the pandemic, particularly on the most vulnerable South Africans.

The Solidarity Fund has raised just under R3.8 billion while almost R3.3 billion has been disbursed.

However, the operation is now winding down.

Chief operating officer Nozipho Sangweni said the fund would retain a minimum balance of R15 million to enable it to resume operations if needed.

“No new fundraising and interventions will take place or applications for funding will be considered. Remaining funds will be allocated to proposals that are already in the system. We need to ensure that the fund and its activities as they currently stand are brought to conclusion, such that the fund enters the dormant state with a clean slate.”

Just over R2 billion was used in the health response, R429 million was spent on humanitarian support and R458 million went towards behavioural change and communication campaigns.