Cost bars access to mental health services in SA

There's major worry about the cost of mental health services in South Africa, which often means those among us who need help the most are unable to access it.

JOHANNESBURG - There's major worry about the cost of mental health services in South Africa, which often means those among us who need help the most are unable to access it.

The government's communications arm, GCIS - in partnership with the South African Depression and Anxiety Group - has hosted a webinar aimed at destigmatising men's mental health issues.

There's been a renewed focus on mental health after the recent suicides of rapper Riky Rick and actor Patrick Shai.

COVID-19 has also had a devastating impact on mental health, leaving many people unemployed or grieving for their loved ones who died after contracting the virus.

Clinical psychologist Zamo Mbele said there needed to be significant change in how we prioritised people's daily struggles.