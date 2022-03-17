Cele: We've identified the suspects behind Khayelitsha shooting

Khayelitsha is where five people were killed in the Endlovini informal settlement on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele faced some tough questions from community members around violent crime and mass shootings while at an Imbizo in Manenberg and Khayelitsha on Thursday.

The areas have seen a spate of fatal shootings in recent weeks.

Khayelitsha is where five people were killed in the Endlovini informal settlement on Monday.

Cele said resources had been pulled together to respond to this shooting.

“We know the identities of the suspects we want. Unfortunately, most of the crimes that happen here are committed by people you don’t find in this province, we find them in the province next door. So, it takes some time to arrest them because of logistics and all that.”

Police have yet to determine the motive.

“There is one thing that keeps on creeping in, not only here, but where people die in masses like in KZN. The fighting for drug terrain keeps on emerging,” Cele added.

Community members have again raised concerns over police visibility and resources, while the Khayelitsha Development Forum has highlighted a lack of coordination between the different spheres of government.