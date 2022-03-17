Cape Chamber of Commerce says Comair, Eskom woes a double blow for local economy

These came at a time when thousands of visitors flocked to the city for the Cycle Tour over the past weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Chamber of Commerce says the local economy has been dealt a double blow as a result of Comair's grounding and Eskom power cuts.

These came at a time when thousands of visitors flocked to the city for the Cape Town Cycle Tour over the past weekend.

Scores of commuters have been left stranded after the Civil Aviation Authority grounded Kulula and British Airways flights due to serious safety concerns.

On Saturday, Eskom suffered a breakdown leaving large parts of the city without power for several hours.

Cape Chamber of Commerce President Jacques Moolman said the retail, tourism and hospitality, and food and beverage sectors were the hardest hit.

"Considering that it has been a particularly busy weekend for tourism with the Cape Town Cycle Tour being staged and the whole of central business district being affected. Everyone working there, every business of operating the the restaurants, the shops and so on they couldn't operate optimally and resulted in job time loss, stock losses".