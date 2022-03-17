Brackenfell teen linked to couple's murder referred to psychiatric hospital

A 37-year-old man and woman were found with gunshot wounds inside their home earlier this month.

CAPE TOWN - A teenage boy linked to the fatal shooting of a Brackenfell couple has been referred to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital for evaluation.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody and was released into the care of a relative.

The teenager's attorney William Booth said he was initially assessed at Karl Bremer Hospital.

“We received a report from a doctor there. As a result of that, the recommendation was that he be assessed at a mental health facility to determine his ability to understand a court procedure.”

Booth said the boy's actions during the incident were also under scrutiny: “In other words, whether he could determine between right and wrong. We had concerns because of his age, that we rather have him at a facility that only deals with youth offenders. The head of Valkenberg has assured us that he will be looked after.”

The 15-year-old is back in court on 13 April.