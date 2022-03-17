ANC KZN: We hope recognition of King Misuzulu by Ramaphosa will bring peace

The royal family saw fighting over the throne after nominated King Misuzulu began his duties last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal hopes the recognition of AmaZulu King-elect Misuzulu by President Cyril Ramaphosa will bring peace and stability within the royal family.

Some of his relatives argued that he was not the rightful heir to the throne, challenging his appointment.

The courts were then approached to prevent his coronation, but their case was dismissed, paving the way for Misuzulu to take over the reins.

The party said it hoped the recognition of Misuzulu as king would mend divisions within the Zulu nation’s first family.

Party spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said: “We hope that this will bring closure within tensions of the royal family, but also closure to the Zulu nation as a whole.”

He said this decision should be regarded as a new start for the Zulu people.

“We call on all the peace-loving South Africans of the Zulu nation and within the royal family to open a new chapter.”

A coronation date is yet to be announced.