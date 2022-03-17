Almost 400 criminal complaints laid against 'Holiday Swindler' Tasneem Moosa

The CEO of a local travel company Hello Darlings is accused of defrauding people of thousands of rands after they paid for their international holidays that never happened.

JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of people in South Africa and allegedly from other countries are said to be desperately looking for Tasneem Moosa.

Cape Talk's Refilwe Moloto spoke to Yusuf Abramjee who has allegedly been in contact with Moosa, who has since been dubbed the “Holiday Swindler”.