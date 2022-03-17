Almost 400 criminal complaints laid against 'Holiday Swindler' Tasneem Moosa
The CEO of a local travel company Hello Darlings is accused of defrauding people of thousands of rands after they paid for their international holidays that never happened.
JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of people in South Africa and allegedly from other countries are said to be desperately looking for Tasneem Moosa.
Cape Talk's Refilwe Moloto spoke to Yusuf Abramjee who has allegedly been in contact with Moosa, who has since been dubbed the “Holiday Swindler”.
#HelloDarlings 396 cases against Tazz Moosa: claims totaling R34241160. pic.twitter.com/730oGBftwvYusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) March 17, 2022
The people allegedly conned by Moosa have registered collective claims of R34.2 million and have opened cases with the police.
"She's still in hiding. There is a total of 396 criminal cases against her at various police stations throughout South Africa, the total amount involved is now about R34.2 million and we are expecting that number to increase over the next week," said Abramjee.
Moosa was meant to have an interview with Abramjee to clarify her side of the story, but she pulled out.
#HelloDarlings I texted Hello Darlings CEO, Tasneem Moosa, dubbed the Travel Swinder, with questions. She has responded pic.twitter.com/bW0EymYzPEYusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) March 13, 2022
"And yes, Tasmin Moosa has released a brief statement or two interviews. She was supposed to speak on Tuesday, she chickened out because she wanted a comprehensive list of questions for the interview, which I refused to give."
The Hello Darlings CEO has denied the allegations made against her that she stole millions from clients and fled South Africa.
She's appointed a lawyer in Pretoria who has not said a word as yet and people are very angry as they have lost a lot of money.
#HelloDarlings R32 483 468 losses logged - 368 cases of theft & fraud now registered against Tasneem Moosa with the @SAPoliceService The number is expected to increase - cc @DubaiPoliceHQ @TurkishPoliceFA @INTERPOL_HQ @CSIWorld @sarstax @SAReserveBank @EdKieswetter @uaepretoria pic.twitter.com/yt7s8gWz4DYusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) March 16, 2022