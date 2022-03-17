4 of 5 men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa in court with new lawyer

Four of the five accused appeared in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday.

PRETORIA - The accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case have taken on new legal representatives.

They are accused of killing the Bafana Bafana captain at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend and musician Kelly Khumalo in October 2014.

Proceedings got off to a slow start as the accused, who are being held in different correctional services centers took time to arrive.

The State told the court that Thursday’s appearance was to show the changes in legal representation.

The lawyers for Muzikawukhululwa Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi have been relieved of their duties and Advocate Malesela Teffo will now represent four of the accused including Mthobisi Ncube and Mthokoziseni Maphisa.

Sifisokuhle Ntuli is the only accused who did not appear in court.

The court heard how he is being kept in a center in Kokstad in KwaZulu-Natal and could not be brought for this appearance.

He will be represented by his own attorney.

The matter has been postponed to 11 April 2022 when the trial will begin.