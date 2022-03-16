Go

Zelensky invokes 9/11 in address to US Congress on 'terror' in Ukraine

"This is a terror that Europe has not seen, has not seen for 80 years," Zelensky said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky virtually addresses the US Congress on March 16, 2022, at the US Capitol Visitor Center Congressional Auditorium, in Washington, DC. Picture: J. Scott Applewhite / POOL / AFP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky virtually addresses the US Congress on March 16, 2022, at the US Capitol Visitor Center Congressional Auditorium, in Washington, DC. Picture: J. Scott Applewhite / POOL / AFP
2 hours ago

WASHINGTON - President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine compared the horror of Russia's war in his country to Pearl Harbor and the 9/11 attacks in an address to the US Congress on Wednesday.

"This is a terror that Europe has not seen, has not seen for 80 years," Zelensky said.

"Remember Pearl Harbor, terrible morning of December 7, 1941, when your sky was black from the planes attacking you," he said, recalling the air raid that brought the United States into World War II.

"Remember September the 11th, a terrible day in 2001 when evil tried to turn your cities, independent territories, in battlefields," he said. "Our country experienced the same every day."

Timeline

More in World

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA