Zelensky invokes 9/11 in address to US Congress on 'terror' in Ukraine

"This is a terror that Europe has not seen, has not seen for 80 years," Zelensky said.

WASHINGTON - President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine compared the horror of Russia's war in his country to Pearl Harbor and the 9/11 attacks in an address to the US Congress on Wednesday.

"Remember Pearl Harbor, terrible morning of December 7, 1941, when your sky was black from the planes attacking you," he said, recalling the air raid that brought the United States into World War II.

"Remember September the 11th, a terrible day in 2001 when evil tried to turn your cities, independent territories, in battlefields," he said. "Our country experienced the same every day."