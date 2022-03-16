Nurses' union protests against decision not to renew COVID-19 staff

The department has admitted to having financial problems, however, MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi said they would try retaining most of the affected staff.

JOHANNESBURG - Workers affiliated to the Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union on Wednesday protested against the Gauteng Health Department's decision not to renew contracts for healthcare workers who were temporarily appointed to deal with COVID-19.

This comes after staff at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital picketed last week over a number of issues including the non-payment of salaries for intern doctors and a bread shortage for patients because suppliers were not paid.

The department has admitted to having financial problems, however, MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi said they would try retaining most of the affected staff.

She said they were currently negotiating with the national government.

“It will be over 50% but we are not leaving it there, we will also be approaching national government to also assist because we did give motivation and the response we got was because of the declining COVID-19 cases, our budget was cut by half.”

Meanwhile, the union's Lerato Mthunzi said even if all of the more than 8,000 workers were kept, it would still not be enough.

“The population of our country, the load that is added on Gauteng from assisting all these other provinces says that we need more.”