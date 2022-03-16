Winde questions govt's move to keep national state of disaster in place

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that we no longer needed a disaster act declaration to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has questioned why government is still not ready to scrap the national state of disaster.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Tuesday announced a further month-long extension of the disaster declaration.

"Despite having months and months to prepare alternative public health measures that would normalise our response while enabling us to focus on creating jobs, it seems that the national government has still not got its act together and finished this job. This has been going on since October and it's absolutely unacceptable," the premier said.

Action SA president, Herman Mashaba, said that they were considering options, including possible legal action, to challenge the extension of the disaster declaration.

"I think our economy is suffering. We've got 13 million unemployed South Africans and the only way these people can get opportunities is when government can take a conscious decision to open our economy," Mashaba said.