Vavi says he will give Saftu reasons as to why he shouldn’t be suspended

JOHANNESBURG - Trade unionist Zwelinzima Vavi could be booted out of yet another union federation after the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) gave its general secretary until Thursday to give reasons why he should not be suspended.

On Wednesday, Vavi confirmed receiving the notice of intention to suspend him stemming from a decision taken at a national office bearer meeting on Monday where he was in attendance.

The general secretary is accused of serious misconduct and misbehaviour acts, which Saftu said warranted an investigation.

This would not be the first time Vavi faces disciplinary action after he was expelled from Cosatu in 2013.

While he’s declined to speak publicly on the matter, for now, Vavi said he would respond to the letter asking him to state why he should not be suspended.

In the letter, he is informed of a pending investigation into his alleged violation of the organisation’s constitution, a breach of the administration and finance policy, and disrespecting and undermining constitutional structural decisions and resolutions.

In 2013, a colleague at Cosatu accused the unionist of sexual misconduct, with him saying the encounter was consensual.

He was ultimately sacked from Cosatu in 2015.

Meanwhile, Saftu has not been available to comment on the matter.