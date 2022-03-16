Unisa meets with Nehawu after disgruntled workers disrupt graduation ceremony

Unisa's apologised to affected graduands and staff after it was forced to cancel the graduation ceremony, which were supposed to take place on Tuesday night as well two other graduations that were set for Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The University of South Africa on Wednesday said a meeting between its management and National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) had taken place.

However, there's still no final outcome after disgruntled workers affiliated to the union disrupted a graduation ceremony on Tuesday.

Some unhappy students, who had travelled from different provinces, took to social media to lament the inconvenience.

Spokesperson Victor Dlamini said they were working on alternative arrangements while the events remained postponed until further notice.

“Our first protocol was really to express to those who were supposed to receive their certificates our deep regrets for what happened. And in the course of the event where anyone chooses not to come to a graduation, there are mechanisms of sending their certificates to them.”