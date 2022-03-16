Scopa grapples with launching inquiry into misuse of public funds at SSA

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) is no nearer to launching its inquiry into the misuse of public money by the State Security Agency (SSA).

Scopa is grappling with how it should conduct its probe with parties at odds on how to proceed.

Ramaphosa told Scopa he had no direct knowledge of the abuse of state funds for party purposes as suggested in a leaked recording of him speaking at a meeting of the ANC's national executive committee in March last year.

His letter pointed the committee to the high-level review panel's 2019 report on the SSA and testimony at the Zondo state capture inquiry on the misuse of public money by the SSA, including for political campaigns.

Scopa was set to adopt a road map for its inquiry, based on legal opinion that gave it the all-clear to proceed, even though intelligence matters are usually the domain of the joint standing committee on intelligence (JSCI), which meets behind closed doors and whose members are security vetted and sworn to secrecy.

But African National Congress MP Bheki Hadebe also a JSCI member proposed there first be a meeting between Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa and the JSCI chairperson Jerome Maake to discuss the way forward.

This was sharply opposed by Democratic Alliance (DA) members of Scopa.

The party’s MP Alf Lees said: “I don’t really care what the chair of the JSCI feels or thinks about our role, our role is one that we must approach robustly and within the law without fear or favour and worry about perceptions of over-reach.”

Scopa members now have until next Wednesday to make written submissions to Hlengwa, who will then seek further legal advice.