SAP ordered to pay back more than R413m to DWS over software licence agreement

The money was received as part of a software licence and support agreement worth R1 billion which the Special Tribunal has now set aside, declaring it unlawful and invalid.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has ordered SAP to pay back more than R413 million to the Water and Sanitation Department.

The money was received as part of a software licence and support agreement worth R1 billion which the Special Tribunal has now set aside, declaring it unlawful and invalid.

The contracts were entered into between 2015 and 2016.

SAP has been ordered to pay an amount of R263 million within five days.