SAP ordered to pay back more than R413m to DWS over software licence agreement
The money was received as part of a software licence and support agreement worth R1 billion which the Special Tribunal has now set aside, declaring it unlawful and invalid.
JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has ordered SAP to pay back more than R413 million to the Water and Sanitation Department.
The contracts were entered into between 2015 and 2016.
SAP has been ordered to pay an amount of R263 million within five days.
SAP has been ordered to repay @DWS_RSA more than R413M received as part of the now unlawful and invalid R1BN software license agreement contracts concluded between 2015 & 2016.The multinational software company was ordered by the Special Tribunal to repay R263M within 5 days. pic.twitter.com/nyX4wNYNSRSpecial Investigating Unit (SIU) (@RSASIU) March 16, 2022
The SIU confronted @DWS_RSA and @SAP with evidence of wrongdoing and by agreement, the SIU together with @DWS_RSA and @SAP declared the contracts invalid and unlawful. The agreement was made the order of the Special Tribunal.Special Investigating Unit (SIU) (@RSASIU) March 16, 2022