Safety and security gets R4.4bn slice of WC budget

Finance MEC David Maynier tabled his budget for the Western Cape on Tuesday and safety was one of his key areas where funds will be allocated to in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government will set aside R4.4 billion for safety and security over the medium term.

In total, it will spend a massive R229 billion over the medium-term in the province.

The province has seen a series of violent incidents over the past few months with numerous gang shootings.

"Too many people have been victims of crime and do not feel safe in the Western Cape, so to push forward, we will spend R4.4 billion over the medium-term," Maynier said.

R1.1 billion will be spent over the medium term to support more than 1,000 law enforcement officers to fight crime, especially violent crime, in hotspots.

R43 million will be spent to support violence prevention.

Maynier said that R18 million had been allocated to support area-based teams to fight crime across the Western Cape.