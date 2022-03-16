Russian Embassy in SA denies Ukraine conflict an invasion

Toeing the Kremlin line, Alexander Arefiev, press attache for the embassy, has accused Ukraine of attacking civilians in the Donbass region and that Russia was approached by the people of Donetsk and Luhansk for help.

JOHANNESBURG - With the Ukraine-Russia conflict now in its 21st day, the Russian Embassy in South Africa said that the Kremlin had no choice but to intervene in what it called a “little genocide” in eastern Ukraine.

Toeing the Kremlin line, Alexander Arefiev, press attache for the embassy, has accused Ukraine of attacking civilians in the Donbass region.

He claimed that the Russian government was approached by the people of Donetsk and Luhansk for help after Nato and Europe allegedly turned a blind eye to their plight.

He’s denied that this is a Russian invasion and claims that the attack was somehow a last resort.

"This is a special military operation, neutralisation and demilitarisation. The Kyiv regime, apparently with impunity and the full support of the West, has continued to kill its own citizens, including Russian citizens that are located in the Donbass region," Arefiev said.

It's an offence in Russia to refer the conflict as a war.