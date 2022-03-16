SA must insist on urgent dialogue between Ukraine, Russia to end war - Mbeki

Addressing students from within his leadership school, former president Thabo Mbeki urged local authorities to seize the opportunity to promote peace.

CAPE TOWN - Former president Thabo Mbeki said that government must insist on urgent dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, in order to end the war.

The Thabo Mbeki School of Leadership, under Unisa, hosted a class dialogue session with Mbeki and dozens of students.

A key question posed to the former president was his stance on the deadly conflict.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last week that South Africa, as a member of Brics and the United Nations, had been asked to mediate between the two countries.

But what's come of that invitation, we've yet to see.

Addressing students from within his leadership school, Mbeki urged local authorities to seize the opportunity to promote peace.

"At senior leadership levels to end the war, my view is that we should insist on this, the sooner that these two countries get together, the better," Mbeki said.

But Mbeki cautiously reminded students that the conflict was not simple, and in order to promote dialogue, South Africa and the continent must first investigate and analyse the war and its effects.

"These countries are two immediate neighbours - this conflict is not new. The conflict, not just the immediate war, what is the impact on the continent and what should the continent do about that?" the former president asked.

He echoed calls for peace and urged leaders not to delay in the attempts to broker such.