Ramaphosa urges South Africans to buy local and support homegrown artists

President Cyri Ramaphosa said that buying locally produced goods not only supported small businesses but also created jobs.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that growing a local market had enabled producers to expand and start exploring export opportunities.

The president was speaking during day two of the Proudly SA Buy Local Summit and Expo in Rosebank on Tuesday.

The summit has focused on equipping entrepreneurs in creating jobs and rebuilding the economy.

Ramaphosa called on South Africans to not only buy local products but to also support local artists.

He said that every day South African artists were gaining new audiences.

He said whether it was in music, literature, art, or fashion, South Africans were setting trends, locally and beyond our borders.

"The output of our creative industry is also extensive, we see for example the runaway success of Amapiano and how it is part of the music scene in many parts of the world. More and more locally produced films are being streamed on screens across the globe and on the world's largest streaming platforms," Ramaphosa said.

The president has encouraged South Africans to be proud and buy and support locally produced items.

