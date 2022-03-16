Ramaphosa officially recognises Prince Misuzulu as king of AmaZulu

In statement released on Wednesday night, Ramaphosa said he recognised the king-elect in terms of Section 8(3)(a) and (b) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially recognised Prince Misuzulu Zulu as the official king of the AmaZulu.

In statement released on Wednesday night, Ramaphosa said he recognised the king-elect in terms of Section 8(3)(a) and (b) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act.

"As required by the act, the recognition of the king-elect by the president follows consultations with the minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs and the premier of KwaZulu-Natal," the statement read.

President Ramaphosa said: “The assumption of the throne by His Majesty King Misuzulu Zulu is a moment of great significance in the proud and distinguished history of AmaZulu. His Majesty is the successor to a long line of revered monarchs, who fought with great courage and determination for the welfare and security of their people. I join all the people of South Africa in wishing His Majesty King Misuzulu Zulu a long and prosperous reign.”

King Goodwill Zwelithini passed away in March 2021.

In his last will and testament, he appointed his third and Great Wife, Queen Mantfombi Shiyiwe Dlamini-Zulu, as regent until a new king announcement by the royal household. Dlamini-Zulu became Great Wife because of her royal blood as the daughter of King Sobhuza of eSwatini and Princess Manoni. Her union to King Zwelithini came with the condition that her male children would be first in the line of succession to the throne upon his death.

Dlamini-Zulu only served in the position of regent for a month in 2021, passing away thereafter unexpectedly. Just before that, she appointed Misuzulu, her eldest son with late King Zwelithini, as the successor of his parents.

This appointment was met with resistance and led to a court battle, with some members of the family saying Misuzulu should not take over the reins.

Earlier this month, the Pietermaritzburg High Court ruled that the coronation of Prince Misuzulu as king may go ahead.

Judge Madondo dismissed with costs the application by Prince Mbonisi Zulu to stop his nephew, Misuzulu, from being crowned as the Zulu king.

He said that the prince’s bid to stop the coronation was incorrect.