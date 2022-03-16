Ramaphosa informed of status of Parly inquiry into Mkhwebane - Mapisa-Nqakula

The committee tasked with considering whether there are grounds to impeach Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane had to pause proceedings due to a pending Constitutional Court judgment on the matter.

JOHANNESBURG - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that she had written to the president as a courtesy to inform him of the resumption of the work done by the inquiry looking into the Public Protector's fitness to hold office.

The court has now examined the constitutionality of the National Assembly rules governing removal processes.

It found that the Western Cape High Court was wrong when it declared unconstitutional the participation of a judge in the initial assessment because it violated the separation of powers.

The court also ruled that provision should be made for Mkhwebane to have legal representation during the process.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo: "The speaker's letter to the president is being sent out of courtesy as the president is responsible for the appointment and removal of the heads of Chapter 9 institutions in terms of the Constitution of the republic."