Premier Winde visits gang-ridden Manenberg following SAPS presence beef up

Law enforcement officers have been deployed to assist in stabilising the flare-up in gang-related violence in the neigbourhood.

CAPE TOWN - Police operations have been stepped up amid a spate of gang violence in Manenberg in Cape Town.

Law enforcement officers have been deployed to assist in stabilising the flare-up in gang-related violence in the neigbourhood.

Premier Alan Winde has conducted an oversight visit to the Manenberg police.

Winde met with police management on Wednesday who reported that there's been an escalation in gang-related violence in the area since last month.

Since last week, he said about 10 people have been killed in the gang-related conflict within the community.

Chairperson at Manenburg Safety Forum Roegshanda Pascoe said the situation was volatile.

“There are parents of children living there and are afraid to go to work or send their children to school because they do not know if they will be the next victims.”

She said that for some time it was peaceful in the area, however, the situation was now out of hand yet again.

“The difference between the seasonal fighting is that this gang wants leadership because they want to be the next strongest gang in Manenberg.”

Pascoe said they want action from police and suggest that the community be put on a lockdown.