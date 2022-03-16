Police beef up presence in gang-ridden Manenberg

Anti-gang unit members have joined city law enforcement and metro officers in the area.

CAPE TOWN - More police have been sent into Manenberg, one of Cape Town's many gang hotspots.

The deputy police minister on Monday night heard firsthand from angry and scared residents of their experiences with gang violence as well as corrupt officers.

"The police came to my daughter's place but it's not Maneberg's police, it was the anti-gang unit. When she was crying over her brothers that she lost over three weeks, he said: 'You're going to cry more. Your husband is going to die at the end of May. He's going to die and you're still going to be crying,'" one resident said.

Nine men have been taken in for questioning over the murders of rival gangsters.

"This action allowed investigators to interview members of opposing gangs and to link perpetrators to various crimes. One 25-year-old male was arrested and was charged for the murder of a 24-year-old male that was fatally wounded on Friday," police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said.

He added that four other people, among them a 15-year-old boy, were also taken into custody, accused of various offences.