Opposition MPs call on SA to take sterner stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

DA leader John Steenhuisen - who requested the debate - has accused the ANC-led government of hiding behind the veneer of neutrality to give tacit support to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his invasion of Ukraine.

CAPE TOWN - MPs held a heated debate on Tuesday on the ongoing war in Ukraine, with many opposition MPs calling for a sterner stance condemning Russia.

Opposition leader John Steenhuisen, who sponsored the debate, accused the African National Congress (ANC) government of hiding behind the veneer of neutrality to give tacit support to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his invasion of Ukraine.

"When our president calls Putin in the middle of his invasion pledging to strengthen bilateral support for him while the rest of the world isolates him, you don't need to read between the lines. To the astonishment of the world, the very same ANC that relied on global solidarity to fight oppression is now openly sided with the oppressor," Steenhuisen said.

Inkatha Freedom Party MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that the war was now an international crisis.

"We must call out Russia on its wrongs. The invasion of Ukraine and the current war is wrong and in total violation of every international statute and protocol in existence or imaginable," Hlengwa said.

Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Candith Mashego-Dlamini has repeated South Africa’s calls for more dialogue to end the conflict.