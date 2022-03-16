Mental health should get same attention as cancer & HIV – Sadag, GCIS told

A report released by the World Health Organization (WHO) this year stated that the global prevalence of anxiety and depression has increased by over 25% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - A webinar hosted by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) and South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) on Wednesday heard why it is important that mental health be given the same attention as cancer or HIV/Aids.

The webinar focused on destigmatising men’s mental health.

Speaking at the webinar, clinical psychologist Zamo Mbele said it was a good thing that men were now starting to have conversations around mental health.

Suicide and mental illness have recently been highlighted since singer Riky Rick’s death, just a month after the veteran actor and activist Patrick Shai took his own life at his Soweto home.

Hip hop artist Jabulani ‘HHP’ Tsambo also died by suicide following his long battle with depression.

Mbele said mental illness was everyone’s problem: “They start to see that the expression of their difficulties is no longer functional to them or to society and they have realised that doing that is them masking their problem.”

Zamo said it was important to discuss masculine toxicity, which made it so difficult for men to discuss or even acknowledge mental health and also to create an environment that was a safe space for everyone to start having these conversations.