McCain SA recalls frozen beans, Spar-branded stir-fry mix over glass fragments

CAPE TOWN - McCain South Africa is recalling some of its frozen green beans and Spar-branded French stir-fry mix.

It fears that glass fragments could be found in some bags.

The company in a statement said that it had "ascertained the source of the material, confirming it to be small glass fragments originating from a light fitting that has affected a limited batch of products only".

The recall is a voluntary, national one.

Affected products have already been pulled from retailers' freezers, the company said on Tuesday.

The beans and stir-fry mix were all produced between July and October 2021.