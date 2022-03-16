Keep some measures in place to keep COVID-19 infections in check, says Karim

Clinical infectious diseases epidemiologist, Professor Salim Abdool Karim said that these measures would do a lot to prevent an out-of-control situation.

CAPE TOWN - There are a few measures that must be kept in place in order to keep the low transmission of COVID-19 infections from getting out of hand.

This is according to clinical infectious diseases epidemiologist, Professor Salim Abdool Karim.

"I would keep four things. The first thing I would do is have some restrictions on indoor mass gatherings. Second, I would insist that there be indoor masks but I would do away with the outdoor masks and because many of the indoor environments, you can't use your mask, like going to a restaurant or a gym, we need an indoor vaccine mandate," Karim said.

Karim said that these three measures would do a lot to prevent an out-of-control situation.

"There is a fourth measure, which is we have to be vigilant. So that means we have to upscale our testing, we have to monitor when is that next variant and the next wave are coming," Karim explained.

Karim said that it was not yet clear when the looming fifth wave would begin.

"But if we do a simple calculation based on the three months, we can expect that it will occur somewhere around the eighth of May or the beginning of May, so if we are to be ready for that we have the opportunity to ease restrictions now but we need to ensure that we are ready to reimpose them should they be required for our fifth wave," he said.