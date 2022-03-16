Health dept publishes proposed COVID regulations for public comment

Government is calling for public consultation on alternative legislation for managing the pandemic after it extended the state of disaster for another month.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health on Wednesday published proposed COVID-19 health regulations outside the national state of disaster for public comments.

Spokesperson Foster Mohale said they were asking for a meaningful input into the decision-making process.

“This is part of government’s transition plans to the current national state of disaster, which has been in place for more than two years sine it was declared in March 2020.”

