Grassy Park CPF calls on residents to refrain from attacking cops

CAPE TOWN - The Grassy Park Community Policing Forum (CPF) on Wednesday called on residents to refrain from attacking the police and all other uniformed officials deployed to the area.

The forum said over the last 12 months, there had been at least 28 attacks on police vehicles.

About seven vehicles belonging to city law enforcement agencies have been targeted over the same period.

The CPF's Nicole Jacobus said just last week in Ottery, two city officials were pelted with stones by a mob of residents after apprehending a suspected gangster.

Jacobus said community members freed the suspect and during the scuffle, one of the officers was injured.

“We have officers or vehicles that have come under attack. Car tyres are being slashed and we want to know why that is happening. These uniformed staff members are here to help the community.”