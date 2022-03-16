Facing calls for exit, Comair CEO pleads with workers to help get flights in air The Civil aviation Authority has been going through Comair's documents - to help determine when British Airways and Kulula flights will be allowed to take off. NUMSA

Comair

Glenn Orsmond JOHANNESBURG - As workers blame Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond for glaring failures that have cost the company its operating licence, the man in charge of the grounded airline operator insists that everyone is on the same side. The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has been going through Comair's documents to help determine when British Airways and Kulula flights will be allowed to take off. The authority embarked on an investigation earlier this week following several reports of safety incidents, including engine failures and landing gear malfunctions. Orsmond struggled to convince striking workers affiliated to Numsa that he had their best interests at heart. IN PICTURES: #Numsa calling for removal of #Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond following grounding of flights due to safety concerns raised by Civil Aviation Authority. MS pic.twitter.com/XiYKQDLvNk EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 15, 2022

"We're all on the same side here. I've told you many times we have the best people in the industry but for now, let's get back in the sky, let's work together let's make that our number one priority," Orsmond told the striking workers.

But Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said that Orsmond was in the wrong business.

"If you, as a CEO of an airline, cannot guarantee the safety of passengers you have no business running an airline and our demand is simple: we want the board of Comair to remove Glen Orsmond," Hlubi-Majola said.

Numsa gave Comair's board seven days to respond to its demands.

Meanwhile, frustrated customers have had to contend with high ticket prices from competitor airlines.

South African Airways (SAA)'s Vimla Maistry said that this was due to increased demand.

"Out of the high demand for seats across all domestic airlines, given that 40% of normal seat capacity has been removed from the market, South African Airways has increased capacity, deploying bigger aircraft on some Durban and Cape Town flights. SAA has not increased fares because of these demands," Maistry said.