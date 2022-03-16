Energy Dept warns that ongoing Ukraine war could force SA to ration fuel

The department said that rising fuel prices were a global issue and developing countries would be hit especially hard.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said that South Africans may need to ration their fuel as a result of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The department said that rising fuel prices were a global issue and developing countries would be hit especially hard.

The department briefed Parliament on Tuesday about the effects of the Ukraine war on the rising fuel costs.

Department of Mineral Resources and Energy official, Tseliso Maqubela, told MPs that a R2 increase in the fuel price was on the cards.

He said that if the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine and the sanctions on Russia persisted, the country may have to ration petrol.

"We may reach a point where we then say you fill up with 50 litres and that's it per visit but we're not there. I want to emphasise that we're not there, we don't think we'll get there," Maqubela said.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said that the country would need to explore and find its own oil reserves if it wanted to mitigate rising fuel costs in the long term.

Treasury has proposed a short-term measure: implementing recommendations from the basic fuel price review which could see a once-off three to 18 cents per litre reduction in the petrol price.