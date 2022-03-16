CoJ employees fighting for jobs unsure of employment status

The group’s contracts were changed from fixed-term to permanent last year when the African National Congress (ANC) was at the helm but the current Democratic Alliance (DA)-led administration rescinded the decision, calling it irregular and improper.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for the 130 City of Joburg employees who are in an employment battle with the city said that they would not accept that the contracts would expire as soon as next month.

The group’s contracts were changed from fixed-term to permanent last year when the African National Congress (ANC) was at the helm.

But with the incumbent Democratic Alliance (DA)-led administration, this decision was rescinded with the city calling it irregular and improper.

The group has now threatened to take the matter to court.

The contracts were changed from fixed-term to permanent in March last year but now that the decision has been reversed, the fixed-term contract comes into effect and that expires next month.

The group’s lawyer, Mojalefa Motalane, said that while they were treating this matter with urgency, they were not going to pay much attention to the fixed-term contracts.

"In terms of the administrative decision process that has been taken, those contracts are not even an issue for discussion. What is an issue for discussion is whether the conversion of employment from those contracts to permanent was a legally compliant process or not," Motalane said.

Meanwhile, one worker said that like many, he did not know the status of his employment.

"As a city employee, I currently don't know where I stand because HR said to us that they were given instructions not to communicate with any employee that is affected," he said.

Worker union Samwu said that it was planning a protest soon.