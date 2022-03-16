Automobile Association predicts record-high fuel price hikes for April

In a statement released on Wednesday on the back of fuel price data by the Central Energy Fund, the AA has predicted another fuel hike above R2 per litre for all grades of fuel next month.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association said cash-strapped South African motorists should brace themselves for another hike in both petrol and diesel prices.

In a statement released on Wednesday on the back of fuel price data by the Central Energy Fund, the AA has predicted another fuel hike above R2 per litre for all grades of fuel next month.

“Based on the current data, 95 octane petrol is set to increase by R2.15/l, 93 octane is expected to climb by R2.07/l, diesel by between R2.94/l and R3.08/l and illuminating paraffin by R2.51/l,” the statement read.

The association's Layton Beard said Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine has led to significant volatility in the market, making it difficult to gauge exactly how much South Africans would pay at the pumps.

But he warns that should current market conditions persist, the hikes will see fuel levies once again pushed to record highs.

“If realised at month end, these will be the biggest increases to fuel prices in South Africa’s history and will, undoubtedly, have major ramifications for all consumers and the economy in general. We must note, though, that this is the mid-month outlook, and oil prices are for the moment see-sawing significantly. So, there may yet be some relief before the official adjustment by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy is made going into April,” the association’s statement further read.