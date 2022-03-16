'Abuse of power' - Holomisa joins AfriForum’s court bid to end state of disaster

The lobby group started legal action in February to have the state of disaster nullified, arguing that there is currently no disaster and therefore no justification for restricting the freedom of citizens under the guise of an emergency.

JOHANNESBURG - Government’s decision to further extend South Africa’s National State of Disaster for another month has been met with resistance by opposition parties and now faces a raft of legal challenges.

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has joined AfriForum's court bid to end the state of disaster.

The lobby group started legal action in February to have the state of disaster nullified, arguing that there is currently no disaster and therefore no justification for restricting the freedom of citizens under the guise of an emergency.

Holomisa said the extension was an abuse of power: “There was sufficient consensus among the 10 political parties that this state of disaster is nothing than an abuse of power because the scientific results on the ground indicate that there is no disaster.”