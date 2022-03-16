Concerns over fuel price hikes having major effect on food prices

The Automobile Association (AA) is predicting record fuel price increases in April following the release of midmonth fuel data by the Central Energy Fund.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - There are mounting concerns that the next fuel price hikes will have a major effect on food prices and overall inflation, with calls on the government to intervene by adjusting the fuel levy.

It notes that the current information is projecting fuel prices to touch on R24 a litre for petrol and R23,60 cents for diesel.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has seen oil prices skyrocket to record levels with no end in sight to the conflict.

The Automobile Association's Layton Beard said if realised at month end, it would be the biggest increases to fuel prices in South Africa's history.

“This is the midmonth outlook and oil prices are, at the moment, sea-sawing significantly. So, there may be some relief before the official adjustment going into April.”

He said the main driver behind the increases was the movement in international oil prices, which had soared to record levels in recent weeks because of the conflict in Ukraine and concerns over Russian oil supplies.

The association said Russia was the third largest producer of crude oil and there was a major problem with supply.

Meanwhile, Agri SA chief economist Kulani Siweya said the supply constraints would have a ripple effect on staple foods in South Africa.

“Russia is the lead exporter in the oil prices as well as the fertiliser prices and we are concerned the soaring prices may see an increase in our food in the next couple of months.”

LOOKING AT DECREASING FUEL LEVY

Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe on Tuesday said they were looking at decreasing the fuel levy and other taxes.

The general fuel levy stands at R3.85 per litre of petrol and R3.70 per litre of diesel, while the Road Accident Fund levy is currently R2.18 per litre of petrol and diesel.

Our government would be following their Australia and New Zealand counterparts who have already reconsidered their fuel taxes, while Japan's governing party has called for another stimulus package to help consumers deal with the rising prices.

The question is now is when will South Africans see relief at the pumps?