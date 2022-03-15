WFP concerned about Russia-Ukraine war's impact on wheat supply in Africa

There's been heightened food insecurity in some parts of the continent, including Somalia, which is experiencing its worst drought in decades.

MOSCOW - Concerns are growing that Russia's invasion of Ukraine will likely disrupt the supply of wheat to Africa.

Eastern Africa gets 90% of its imported wheat from Russia and Ukraine.

The World Food Programme (WFP) on Tuesday said it was concerned that trade disruptions and economic sanctions on Russia could lead to food shortage and higher prices, especially in the short term.

Ukraine's ports are closed and its transport infrastructure is disrupted.

This will hit poor countries and their poorest citizens the hardest with the effects flowing through to meat and egg prices.