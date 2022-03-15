Sahpra in talks with USFDA over leaked Pfizer vaccine document

Sahpra on Tuesday gave an overview of its mechanisms in place to continue monitoring health products, particularly coronavirus vaccines, once it's been approved and rolled out for commercial use.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has allayed fears around the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

The briefing comes on the back of reports of a list of adverse events following vaccination with the Pfizer jab, which has been made available to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Sahpra CEO Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela said they were in talks with Pfizer as well as the USFDA to fully understand the authenticity and status of the report.

“They have noted that in some of the news articles that there was an intention to suppress the data. We cannot comment on that yet as we have said, we are still studying the data and are in communication with the FDA.”

Professor Hannelie Meyer, chairperson of the national immunisation safety expert committee, points out that the risks associated with contracting COVID-19 are far worse than getting vaccinated.

More than 32 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country.