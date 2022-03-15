SAA assures customers it won’t increase prices amid demand for domestic flights

Travellers who had booked with British Airways and Kulula were left stranded after the civil aviation authority grounded Comair flights indefinitely over safety concerns this past weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) on Tuesday assured commuters that it's not increasing prices amid a demand for seats on domestic flights.

Travellers who had booked with British Airways and Kulula were left stranded after the South African Civil Aviation Authority grounded Comair flights indefinitely over safety concerns this past weekend.

Many are still frustrated with no clear indication of when the company will have its fleet back in the sky.

SAA's Vimla Maistry said they had increased the capacity of aircraft: “And we will continue to do so until the current situation stabilises. SAA has not increased fares because of this demand, and it is important that our customers are aware of the different fare classes that exist. Naturally, cheaper seats get taken up first.”