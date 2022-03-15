SA's national state of disaster extended for another month
Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said that government needed to continue adapting existing laws to try and control the spread of COVID-19.
CAPE TOWN - The state of disaster has been further extended.
It's been extended to 15 April.
Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said that government needed to continue adapting existing laws to try and control the spread of COVID-19.
Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act No 57 of 2002): Extension of a National State of Disaster #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/0zawptXIEsNationalCoGTA (@NationalCoGTA) March 15, 2022
There's been mounting pressure for the measure to be done away with as coronavirus infections are declining.
The University of Stellenbosch's Jo Barnes said that it was no longer necessary.
"What they have done is taken control of the pandemic under very high political control. There's this great amount of secrecy about the decision-making. There is a Ministerial Advisory Committee giving government advice on what to do but the government cherry-picks what it wants to do and leaves the others," Barnes said.