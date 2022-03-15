SA's national state of disaster extended for another month

There's been mounting pressure for the measure to be done away with as coronavirus infections are declining.

The University of Stellenbosch's Jo Barnes said that it was no longer necessary.

"What they have done is taken control of the pandemic under very high political control. There's this great amount of secrecy about the decision-making. There is a Ministerial Advisory Committee giving government advice on what to do but the government cherry-picks what it wants to do and leaves the others," Barnes said.