SA's national state of disaster extended for another month

Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said that government needed to continue adapting existing laws to try and control the spread of COVID-19.

Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma briefs the nation on regulations under lockdown level 1, which comes into effect at midnight, on Sunday 20 September 2020., Picture: GCIS
Kevin Brandt 42 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The state of disaster has been further extended.

It's been extended to 15 April.

There's been mounting pressure for the measure to be done away with as coronavirus infections are declining.

The University of Stellenbosch's Jo Barnes said that it was no longer necessary.

"What they have done is taken control of the pandemic under very high political control. There's this great amount of secrecy about the decision-making. There is a Ministerial Advisory Committee giving government advice on what to do but the government cherry-picks what it wants to do and leaves the others," Barnes said.

