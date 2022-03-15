Rape accused Bolt driver described as a predator who preyed on young women

The man, whose name is known to Eyewitness News but cannot be made public as he has not yet pleaded, is expected back in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - A suspended Bolt driver accused of rape has been described as a predator who consistently preyed on vulnerable young women, with his behaviour going unchecked by the e-hailing service.

He faces charges of rape, kidnapping, and robbery with aggravating circumstances after he was arrested at Kyasands informal settlement last month.

More charges are expected to be added linking the suspect to other cases of rape.

Lulama Kotelo took to social media last month to share her friend's horrific ordeal, allegedly at the hands of the Bolt driver.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, Kotelo said that the driver targeted several women over the past two months, including an 18-year-old matric pupil.

Choking back tears, Kotelo explained how the driver would befriend his victims before discreetly cancelling their trip and turning off the GPS tracking.

She said that her friend who had been raped and strangled by the 25-year-old was still traumatised by his smell and the look of his eyes.

Gauteng police have confirmed to Eyewitness News that four cases of sexual assault will be added to the man's charge sheet when he enters the courtroom on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Bolt South Africa said that the suspect remains suspended from the platform.