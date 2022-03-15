Ramaphosa urges S.Africans to buy local as country tries to recover from COVID

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday said the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic had placed even greater demands on the economy.

The president was speaking during day two of the Proudly SA's Buy Local Summit and Expo held in Sandton.

The day’s theme focused on equipping entrepreneurs in creating jobs and rebuilding the economy.

During the address, Ramaphosa spoke of how the pandemic had exposed how fragile the global supply chains were in manufacturing.

Added to that, the devastation has however created opportunities for local companies to build production capability and contribute to creating jobs and sustaining livelihoods.

The president has encouraged South Africans to buy and support locally produced products.

“In a space of just two years, we have managed to build local production capability. Not only did we produce these tools to meet local demands, but also to meet the needs of other countries on the continent where we started exporting to.”