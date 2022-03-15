R103m Absa fraud case withdrawn after suspect murdered

Xolela Masebeni was arrested in January after he allegedly fraudulently transferred over R100 million into six different bank accounts between September and December last year. He was shot dead at his Eastern Cape home two weeks ago.

JOHANNESBURG - The R103 million Absa fraud case against a specialist engineer has been withdrawn after a death certificate was presented to the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.

Xolela Masebeni was arrested in January after he allegedly fraudulently transferred over R100 million into six different bank accounts between September and December last year.

Masebeni was shot dead at his Eastern Cape home two weeks ago, however, two of his alleged accomplices are expected back in court after the case was postponed to 12 May.

"His girlfriend Athembile Mpani, together with Gershom Matomane, was added to the charge sheet for fraud and money laundering and are the two remaining accused in the matter. The State has managed to recover R66 million of the stolen funds and is in the process of seizing assets bought with the alleged defrauded funds" said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Phindi Mjonondwana.