Proteas to welcome Bangladesh in ODI, Test series; fans allowed in stadia

The first of three ODIs start on 18 March at Centurion and the first of a two-match Test series gets under way in Durban on 31 March.

JOHANNESBURG - Captain Temba Bavuma and the Proteas will welcome Bangladesh to South African shores throughout March and April in three one-day internationals (ODIs) and two Test matches.

The curtain raiser is Friday, 18 March at Centurion, followed by the 10th edition of the annual Pink ODI from the Wanderers on Sunday, 20 March, before they return to Centurion for the third and final ODI on Wednesday, 23 March.

The ODI series will form part of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, which is part of the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualifying. South Africa will be hoping for some positive results as they are languishing in 10th position out of 13 teams.

The action will then move to the coast, with Durban hosting the first Test from 31 March to 4 April and then Port Elizabeth closes off the tour in the second test from 8 April to 12 April.

Eyewitness News, CapeTalk, 702, 947 and Kfm will be broadcasting live commentary on the matches online, so you can look out for that in the coming week.