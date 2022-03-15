Professor Madhi says extension of state of disaster is no surprise

Co-operative Governance Minister Nkozsana Dlamini-Zuma announced earlier on Tuesday that the state of disaster would be lengthened by another month to 15 April.

CAPE TOWN - Professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi on Tuesday said the government was oblivious to having any meaningful goal insight around the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has responded to the latest extension of the national state of disaster, saying it kept being rolled over because there was no plan.

Dlamini-Zuma said the government needed to continue adapting existing laws to try to control the spread of the virus.

Madhi said the government's latest move came as no surprise.

"I had hoped the government would chart a way forward to get their act together, that would have been a welcomed surprise. I can't say I'm completely disappointed."

Coronavirus infections have been declining with 671 new cases reported nationally in the last 24 hours with no deaths.