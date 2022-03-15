Police not equipped to take on CT's gangsters - Manenberg CPF

Police officers are being sent to their death because they're not equipped to tackle Cape Town's most hardened gangsters, Manenberg community policing forum deputy vice-chair, Venicia Adriaanse said.

That's the message from Manenberg community policing forum deputy vice-chair, Venicia Adriaanse.

Several police top brass were in the area on Monday night hosting a crime imbizo, as they heard safety concerns and stories of failures within the local policing service.

Adriaanse has spent her life in the community and said that the neighbourhood's notorious and deadly gangsterism had gotten out of hand.

She said that they were not expecting much to come out Monday night's imbizo.

"We are tired of imbizos like this because after imbizos then nothing happens. We hope that the deans that are here can take accountability, unlike the others that just came and went," Adriaanse said.

But Adriaanse said that it was not the officers' fault for the shortfalls.

She believes that the politicisation of safety needs and national government's failure to allocate sufficient resources were to blame.

"We've seen how our police are failing, not because they want to fail but because there's a lack of a lot of things - there's not enough vehicles, there's not enough manpower to go in... Government sent them into these communities, into a war zone, because the situation now is bad," Adriaanse said.