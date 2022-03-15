Numsa accuses Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond of putting the airline at risk

The union marched to the firm's Kempton Park offices on Tuesday where they've given the board seven days to respond to their demands, including sacking Orsmond, who they blame for Comair's troubles.

JOHANNESBURG - Disgruntled Numsa members have handed over their memorandum of demands to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond, demanding his immediate resignation.

The union marched to the firm's Kempton Park offices on Tuesday where they've given the board seven days to respond to their demands, including sacking Orsmond, who they blame for Comair's troubles.

Both British Airways and Kulula flights have been grounded infidelity following safety concerns, leaving scores of would-be travellers frustrated.

Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the suspension of Comair's operating certificate by the South African Civil Aviation Authority was an indictment on the company's leadership.

"Glenn Orsmond has no respect for what we do as workers. The points he has made have resulted in life-threatening situations for the airline, and it is our job as regular workers at Comair whose job it is to reassure passengers and make them comfortable and safe. He has stripped us to the bone."

Meanwhile, Orsmond was heckled when he said all staff should focus on getting their planes back in the sky.

"We need to be back in the sky as soon as possible. We would like to be back in the sky tomorrow and then we need to protect the jobs, then we can worry about me."