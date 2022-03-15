Health experts concerned about whether govt has plan to exit state of disaster

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs on Tuesday extended the state of disaster by another month.

CAPE TOWN - Public health experts say government by now should've had a coherent strategy to exit the national state of disaster.

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs on Tuesday extended the policy by another month.

The extension is now until 15 April 2022.

The department said the extension was needed to continue augmenting existing legislation and for organs of state to implement measures that would further curb the impact of the pandemic.

Senior lecturer emeritus at Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences Jo Barnes said government's reasons for extending the national state of disaster were becoming increasingly unconvincing.

“What I am seeing is that government does not have a coherent exit strategy and they are still now looking at laws to change. So, what do they mean by that?”

Infectious disease specialist professor Salim Abdool-Karim said what was important was that safety protocols were being put in place to still protect people against the disease.

“It’s more important that we are able to ensure that the necessary public health measures can be put in place under other legislation. To me, it’s not a concern about whether there is a state of disaster or not, it’s more of can we do what is needed to deal with the pandemic.”

Meanwhile, some opposition political parties have also come out questioning why government is dragging its feet on the issue.