HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The callous comedy in state capture report

It doesn’t take a genius to witness the lies and tall tales revealed in a lot of the State Capture report findings and

transcripts. But there are so many, in fact, that you may have missed a few and trust me, reading line after line of the reports and transcripts is no easy task, and while capturing a state is no laughing matter, sometimes we do need an eye roll or good old-fashioned giggle to get us through life in South Africa.

So I have taken the liberty to note a few of the more ridiculous moments recently revealed.

The latest State Capture report on Bosasa, Zondo summarised the evidence given by former Cabinet minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

One of the allegations against Mokonyane was that Bosasa paid for her surprise birthday with the theme “Break a leg” at a venue called the Victorian Guesthouse.



Mokonyane initially completely denied having any such party. Then, when the manager of the guesthouse testified in detail about the celebration, she admitted it happened but said it was actually her 40th birthday party and not her 50th and the theme was not "Break a Leg". Mokonyane justified this hole in her memory by saying the reason it had slipped her mind initially was because it was such a small-nyana affair (not a direct quote), “maybe 20 or 30 guests, not many people speaking”.

Another lie because the manager revealed that there were 174 guests and the speeches went on for three hours. So, lots of talking from a lot of people then. Judge Raymond Zondo suggested that surely it was unlikely that an event like this could have faded from her memory to such a degree. Defensively, she said it was because she “would have preferred a better place”. Admittedly, I too have forgotten exorbitant birthday celebrations because spending a weekend on a yacht in Porto Fino was also a bad choice, and I would prefer a better place. (This has never happened, but I will remember to forget it if it ever does).

The very same aunty (Mokonyane) got her “Christmas needs” sponsored by Bosasa every year after her PA would

tell Bosasa what she wanted, which included deliveries of 120 cases of cold drinks, cases of beer, numerous cases of premium brandy and speciality alcohol. Mokonyane heartily explained to Zondo it was for “the needy”. Zondo said why didn’t they rather give the poor basic foodstuffs instead of premium brandy? Mokonyane said “When people want to go and give Ubuntu … you do not choose what they would give.” We drink to forget? I don’t know. Former ANC MP Vincent Smith admitted to the commission that he asked Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson to sponsor a car for his daughter. He said: "My daughter came home from school. I had approached a friend: Listen, give me a little run-around (vehicle). It’s nice to have corrupt friends in high places. And I approached Gavin Watson for it. I

received it, chairperson, that little run-around.” (I just find this funny because it seems like SUCH an uncle thing to say. Calling a whole car a “little run-around” is peak-coloured uncle behaviour for those who know. Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe, who was at the time secretary-general of the ANC, received a security upgrade to his house sponsored by Bosasa valued at several hundred thousand rand. He testified that

he thought it was a personal favour from Bosasa director Papa Leshabane. Mantashe was asked whether he bothered to ask Leshabane where the money was coming from. Mantashe: “Why would I do that? I do not ask people’s earnings, it is not my business”. No sir, it is clearly only the money you benefit from regarding those earnings is your business. A witness told the Zondo Commission about a meeting that Mantashe arrived at in a red Toyota Cruiser. Mantashe’s response? “I do not remember that I had it”. Zondo wrote in his findings that it was implausible

that someone could not remember whether or not they had a car. I once had a car whose windows were held up by broomsticks, I wish I could forget that as easily as owning a whole Toyota Cruiser. Mantashe seems to be the gift that keeps on giving, and why would we expect otherwise really? He was asked at the commission if it was true that Watson was so warmly regarded by ANC comrades that he had been given an honorary clan name? The transcript reads as follows: Mantashe: “I do not know. If you know that he has the clan name, tell us.” Five minutes after questioning, Mantashe said: “[Watson’s clan name] is not ‘Secaly’. It is

not close to that. I know that.” Do you know? So what it is then? Five minutes later, Mantashe got caught in his own lie and said: “Gavin Watson was known as Radebe”. I wish I was lying about the level of silliness. I am not. There were a few others who got a free security upgrade from Bosasa, other than Mantashe. Those were

current Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thabang Makwetla and Magistrate Desmond Nair. Honestly, if you’re going to bribe me, please don’t do it by offering me a security upgrade. Do better. The last thing I need is more screens to look at. As part of the evidence that former president Jacob Zuma was tight with the Bosasa ous, the commission heard how he spent 4.5 hours visiting the Bosasa office park one Saturday morning and also toured a Bosasa prawn production facility in Krugersdorp. I have to commend Zuma for all he is on this responsible follow-through. Imagine having to wake up on a Saturday morning and hit an office park and look at prawn production? The Bosasa gang liked to play mafia-mafia judging by the details of their operations. Before getting on with the business of bribing everyone in SA, Gavin Watson would lead the whole company in morning prayer meetings. They had a number of bank vaults in their office to keep cash in, and one had a secret compartment hidden behind a picture. They called bribes “bread rolls” or “sweeties”.

They also had bitchy code names for people. NPA advocate Nomgcobo Jiba, for example, was known as “Snake” because she was fast but poisonous. It is clear that even though the mafia thing was a modus operandi, no one involved has watched the Godfather trilogy for creative inspiration. “Sweeties”? What is this? Grade school?

Finally, most of the evidence in the Bosasa State Capture report came from Angelo Agrizzi. You may recall that Agrizzi caused public outrage when as part of his evidence before the commission, a video was played which showed him referring to two black colleagues with the “K” word.

Agrizzi told the commission in response: "I am a racist. Judge me on that. I have admitted it and I am sorry.” The bar on racism confessions is low, very, very low. But one has to wonder if it is, in fact, quite commendable in a way that Agrizzi is possibly the first-ever white South African to be accused of racism who just came right out and admitted it.



In my opinion, I could do with a few more of these kinds of people. In fact, put it on a t-shirt: Confess you’re racist. Be like Agrizzi.

Haji Mohamed Dawjee is a South African columnist, disruptor of the peace and the author of Sorry, Not Sorry: Experiences of a brown woman in a white South Africa. Follow her on Twitter.