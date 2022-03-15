Govt expected to make decision on lifting of national state of disaster

Various government departments, including the health department, have made submissions on proposed measures that will come into effect should the national state of disaster be lifted.

CAPE TOWN - Government is expected to make an announcement on Tuesday on whether the national state of disaster will be scrapped or extended.

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) met again on Monday to discuss the matter.

South Africa's national state of disaster is lapsing on Tuesday.

Stellenbosch University's Doctor Jo Barnes, from the Department of Global Health, said that the country would need some precautionary measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus for the foreseeable future.

"That will depend as the pandemic unfolds those will probably change from time to time but we do not need to manage it under the Disaster Management Act," Barnes said.

On the wearing of masks outside, Barnes said that it was only needed when finding oneself in a crowd.

She said that more effective education and information campaigns were needed specifically to counter fake news.