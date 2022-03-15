Gauteng Transport Dept reaches deal with NDSA, RTMC on Natis booking system

Earlier this month, disgruntled driving school operators shut down testing centres in Tshwane over the online e-Natis booking system. They said that they were worried that it didn’t work for the public.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Transport Department said that it had signed an agreement between the provincial arm of the National Driving School Association and the RTMC that will provide a common platform for all parties to address grievances around the service.

Earlier this month, disgruntled driving school operators shut down testing centres in Tshwane over the online e-Natis booking system. They said that they were worried that it didn’t work for the public.

Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo held a series of meetings following the violent disruption of services.

Gauteng Transport Department spokesperson, Theo Nkonki, said that the agreement reached allowed for better communication, cooperation and stability in the sector.

"The big problem is that the system was tweaked and those changes, I don't think there was enough consultation with the stakeholders to understand what the changes are so that they can adapt to those changes," Nkonki said.

Nkonki said that the RTMC had agreed to a temporary relaxation of security measures on the Natis system that would allow driving schools to make bookings while they worked on a more permanent solution.